BidaskClub Upgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Strong-Buy

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.73.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $556.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 224.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $569.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total transaction of $35,109.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,596. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.