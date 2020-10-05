BidaskClub Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to “Hold”

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 239,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.