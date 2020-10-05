BidaskClub Upgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to “Hold”

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.43. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 365,365 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

