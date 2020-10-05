BidaskClub Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Buy

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,118.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,347,000 after acquiring an additional 601,617 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $32,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,829,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 677,446 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

