BidaskClub Upgrades Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.03.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $283.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.21. Beigene has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $287.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.77 and a 200-day moving average of $192.53.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Analysts predict that Beigene will post -17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,267,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,513,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total value of $3,530,165.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,069,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,840,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,120 shares of company stock valued at $108,391,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

