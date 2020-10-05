BidaskClub Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $415.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,050.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

