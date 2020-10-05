BidaskClub Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Sell

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.