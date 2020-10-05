BidaskClub Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Sell

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
