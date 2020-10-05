BidaskClub Downgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Sell

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.