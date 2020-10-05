BidaskClub Downgrades Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Hold

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,746,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

