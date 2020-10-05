BidaskClub Downgrades Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Hold

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
Scholar Rock stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $21.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,746,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
