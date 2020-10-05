BidaskClub Downgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Sell

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $125.25 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 180,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 31.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after buying an additional 115,328 shares during the period.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

