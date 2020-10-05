BidaskClub Downgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCEL. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of FCEL opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $502.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

