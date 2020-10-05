BidaskClub Downgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Hold

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.
Shares of CCAP stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
