BidaskClub Downgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Hold

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

