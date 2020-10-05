BidaskClub Downgrades Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Strong Sell

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after acquiring an additional 328,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 299,454 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 169,281 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.