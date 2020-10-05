Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.22. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.