Bella Protocol (BEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.16 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and $7.16 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00010081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.15 or 0.05159080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.