Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

