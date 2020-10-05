Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.47.

NYSE:BDX opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

