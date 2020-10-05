BCE (NYSE:BCE) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,782,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,781,000 after acquiring an additional 669,777 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in BCE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 546,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

