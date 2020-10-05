BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BCB Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

BCBP opened at $8.05 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.56.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 12.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin acquired 4,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,110.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 502,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,463.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 132.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

