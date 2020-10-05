BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BCB Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.
BCBP opened at $8.05 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.56.
In other news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin acquired 4,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,110.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 502,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,463.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 132.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
