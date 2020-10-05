Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, September 14th. Commerzbank lowered Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bayer in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bayer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Bayer has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

