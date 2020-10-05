Barclays Raises Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $86.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DNKN. BidaskClub raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.83.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $84.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin' Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 141.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 136.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally.

