Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,658. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

