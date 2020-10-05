Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Sells $41,160.60 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BAND stock opened at $181.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $183.96.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

