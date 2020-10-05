Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to Buy at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities downgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SAN opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17,381.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 135,229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 247,836 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

