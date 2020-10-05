Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of BSMX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. 1,161,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,309.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 859,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 182,556 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.