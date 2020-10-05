Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BSMX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE BSMX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.27. 1,161,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 427.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 149.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 89.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

