Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0401 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

