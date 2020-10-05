BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in September

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BancFirst by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BancFirst by 17.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

