Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

