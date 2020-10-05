AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of AZEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

AZEK stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.50. AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

In other news, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,801,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $841,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $13,520,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

