Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.80. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 417.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,278 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,652,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,658,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,446,000 after purchasing an additional 605,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after buying an additional 539,754 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 310,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

