Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Trading Up 24.6%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s stock price was up 24.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 4,962,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,121% from the average daily volume of 406,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

AXGT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

The stock has a market cap of $236.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pavan Cheruvu bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

