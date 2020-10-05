Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Trading Up 24.6%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s stock price was up 24.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 4,962,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,121% from the average daily volume of 406,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $236.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande purchased 10,000 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pavan Cheruvu purchased 37,500 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.