Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,999 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.