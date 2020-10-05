AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Price Up 10.8%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 347,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 294,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $466.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.69.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 714,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

