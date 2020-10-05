Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 243,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,664,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 636.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $5,251,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

