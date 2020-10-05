AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Up 7.6%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.48. 542,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 523,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $167.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,952,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,428,571 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

