Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVYA. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avaya by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 6,770.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 316.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

