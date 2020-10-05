AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $8,968,000.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,176.99 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,091.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 73.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $4,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.56.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

