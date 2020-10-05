Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Up 9.9%

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) shot up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.45. 466,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 406,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoweb Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

