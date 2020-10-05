Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL):

9/29/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/23/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/18/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AUTL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 54,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,621. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $539.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,982,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 682,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 547,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 88,235 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

