Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL):
- 9/29/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/23/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 9/18/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/3/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/6/2020 – Autolus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AUTL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 54,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,621. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $539.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.03.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
