Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 83 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $19,319.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.93. 909,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,308. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $75,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

