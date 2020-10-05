Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 83 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $19,319.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 15th, Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76.
NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.93. 909,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,308. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $261.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $75,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
