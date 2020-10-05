Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audioeye from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.97. Audioeye has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audioeye will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier bought 16,260 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

