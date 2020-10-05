Auctus Price Tops $0.0875 on Top Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $140,026.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.41 or 0.05160626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,415,149 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

