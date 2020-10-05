Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading 7.9% Higher

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.67. 233,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 251,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.22.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,724.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $736,046. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

