Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

BCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

BCEL stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $489.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.22. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $736,046. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atreca by 142.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 772.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atreca by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

