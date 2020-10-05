Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
BCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $736,046. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atreca by 142.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 772.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atreca by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.