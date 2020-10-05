Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $25.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 19,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. Research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.