Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Atento has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.56. Atento had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atento by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atento by 40.1% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Atento during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

