At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading 14.7% Higher

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.06. 4,351,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,379,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 13,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and sold 283,332 shares worth $6,136,912. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

