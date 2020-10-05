Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Astec Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

